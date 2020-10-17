Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is a biotechnology company. It focuses on the clinical development for the treatment of cancers, chronic inflammatory and autoimmune neurodegenerative disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Foralumab TZLS-401 and Milciclib TZLS-201 which are in clinical stage. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TLSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:TLSA opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $273.58 million, a PE ratio of -142.00 and a beta of 2.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLSA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

