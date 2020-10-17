TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd (OTCMKTS:VREYF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 839,400 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 1,651,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 365.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VREYF opened at $1.20 on Friday. TORC Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.