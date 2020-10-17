Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Bank of America

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Trane Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.00 and its 200 day moving average is $101.49. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $146.85.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 15,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,862,374.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $1,230,717.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,913 shares in the company, valued at $13,163,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,213 shares of company stock worth $11,090,051. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

