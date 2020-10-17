TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$16.50 target price on TransAlta Renewables and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

Shares of TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$17.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.82 and a 12-month high of C$18.25. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 237.37%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

