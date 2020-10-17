Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in September

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decrease of 55.5% from the September 15th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

