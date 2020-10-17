Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Trinseo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.14.

NYSE:TSE opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.12%.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trinseo by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 312.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Trinseo by 25.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trinseo by 12.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

