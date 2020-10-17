Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.68.

TFC stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson bought 6,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

