Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Bank of America

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE TFC opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.