Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Argus

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by Argus from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Truist Financial stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

