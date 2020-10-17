Truist Raises AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $20.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price raised by Truist from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of ANAB opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $102,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

