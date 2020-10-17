Twele Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $318.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

