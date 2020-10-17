Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ultra Clean from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.49. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $968.79 million, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, CAO Chris Siu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $61,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $1,961,394. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $53,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.