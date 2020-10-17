UMeWorld Ltd (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UMeWorld Ltd (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMEWF opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10. UMeWorld has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

