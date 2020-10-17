United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $160.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UPS. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.14.

UPS opened at $174.44 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $43,860,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

