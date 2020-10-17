UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $346.68.

NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $333.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after purchasing an additional 212,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 484,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after purchasing an additional 89,211 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

