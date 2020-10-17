Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.64 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 487,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 48,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,368 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

