Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Truckload is a primarily non-asset based provider of transportation services to shippers throughout the United States and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Their over-the-road trucking services include both flatbed and dry van operations and they provide rail-truck and steamship-truck intermodal support services. They also offer truck brokerage services, which allow them to supplement their capacity and provide their customers with transportation of freight not handled by their owner-operators. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $606.22 million, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.70. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Universal Logistics by 944.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 87,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 79,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Universal Logistics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after buying an additional 45,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the last quarter. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

