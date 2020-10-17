VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the September 15th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

BBH opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.22. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $178.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

