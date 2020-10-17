VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Up 113.4% in September

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 985,200 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the September 15th total of 461,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.98 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%.

