Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Trimmed by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.2% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $135.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.39.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

