Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Norway Savings Bank’s 5th Largest Position

Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.