Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $44.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

