Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Reduced by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.9% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $165.64 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $170.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.72.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.