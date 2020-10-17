Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

VREX opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. Varex Imaging has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $532.54 million, a PE ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $171.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $26,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 55.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 302.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

