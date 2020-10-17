Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Mizuho

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Ventas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.06.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE:VTR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $73.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.