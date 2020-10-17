Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VEOEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veolia Environnement presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VEOEY opened at $20.71 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

