Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VNE has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veoneer from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Veoneer stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Veoneer has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 37.71% and a negative return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Veoneer will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 352.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 254,129 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Veoneer in the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 86.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,870,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

