Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $173.15.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $195.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

In related news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total transaction of $5,037,521.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,134.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,787 shares of company stock worth $40,920,756. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,770,000 after purchasing an additional 439,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,572,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,624,000 after purchasing an additional 81,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,186,000 after purchasing an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,255,000 after purchasing an additional 97,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.