Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

