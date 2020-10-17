Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.2% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, TRH Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

