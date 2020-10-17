VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

VF (NYSE:VFC) posted its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. VF updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.20 EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $1.20 EPS.

NYSE:VFC opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.31. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on VF from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on VF from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.37.

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

