Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viela Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Viela Bio Inc. is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Viela Bio stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Viela Bio by 43.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 66.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 51.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 126.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 32.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares during the period.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

