Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

VIR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

VIR stock opened at $39.44 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $529,391.50. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $239,246.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,057.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,595 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,164.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,094,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,005 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 517.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 189,973 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

