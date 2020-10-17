Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Gold is a well-funded gold project developer. Their principal asset is their flagship Mt Todd gold project in Northern Territory, Australia. Mt Todd is the largest known undeveloped gold project in Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Vista Gold stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vista Gold stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

