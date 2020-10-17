Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.61.

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Vistagen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 48,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistagen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.