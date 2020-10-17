VIVENDI SA/ADR’s (VIVHY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.50. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.