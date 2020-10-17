(VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of (VLDR) in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VLDR opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. (VLDR) has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

(VLDR) Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

