Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE IGD opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

