Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of WNC opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.99. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $16.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,165 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Wabash National by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 411,178 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wabash National by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

