Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Wabtec Co. (NYSE:WAB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Wabtec has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Wabtec alerts:

WAB opened at $63.33 on Friday. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.43.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Wabtec had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.93 per share, for a total transaction of $309,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,747.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $313,996.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at $616,114.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wabtec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wabtec from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wabtec from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut Wabtec from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.