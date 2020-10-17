Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WKCMF. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

