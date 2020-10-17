Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH) Trading 5.6% Higher

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H (NYSE:WPG.PH) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.85. 47,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85.

Washington Prime Group Inc Preferred Shares Series H Company Profile (NYSE:WPG.PH)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

