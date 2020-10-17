Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Major Shareholder Sells $28,518,282.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $28,518,282.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $297.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.84 and a 200 day moving average of $215.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

