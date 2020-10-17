Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Major Shareholder Sells $87,173,290.86 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00.

Wayfair stock opened at $297.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.56, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Wayfair by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra upgraded Wayfair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.97.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

