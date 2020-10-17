Wedbush Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.61.

Apple stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2,063.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 765,934 shares of company stock valued at $189,446,897. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Apple by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 501,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,015 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 640,094 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

