Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is First National Bank Sioux Falls’ 6th Largest Position

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,211 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 3.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.