Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $31.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.98.

NYSE WFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

