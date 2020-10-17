Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. tru Independence LLC raised its position in Welltower by 89.5% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.