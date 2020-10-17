Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 37.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.19. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $69.08.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.