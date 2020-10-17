WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of WidePoint Corporation (NASDAQ:WYY) were down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 156,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 775,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57.

WidePoint (NASDAQ:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

WidePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

